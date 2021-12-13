YouTube TV could lose some of your favorite programs. Here's why.

An agreement between Disney and the subscription streaming service expires this Friday, and that could mean losing ABC, ESPN and other popular channels.

Subscribers of the online streaming subscription service YouTube TV may soon lose access to Monday Night Football, The Bachelorette, Grey's Anatomy and other popular shows.

According to the Walt Disney Company, its carriage agreement with YouTube TV expires at 11:59 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 17. If it is unable to reach a new deal with YouTube TV before then, YouTube TV subscribers will lose access to Disney programming.

The Walt Disney Company owns ESPN networks, the Disney channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic Channels. It also owns several ABC-affiliated TV stations, including:

WABC-TV in New York

KABC-TV in Los Angeles

WLS-TV in Chicago

WPVI-TV in Philadelphia

KGO-TV in San Francisco

KTRK-TV in Houston

WTVD-TV in Raleigh-Durham, NC

KFSN-TV in Fresno, Cali.

Sports fans who rely on YouTube TV will also lose access to SportsCenter and exclusive live sporting events such as Monday Night Football, college football and NBA basketball.

Other popular shows that will be interrupted includes Bluey, Puppy Dog Pals and Raven's Home; 25 Days of Christmas; American Horror Story and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia; Life Below Zero, and Wicked Tuna: The Outer Banks.