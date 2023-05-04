x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Features

2023 Easter bake sale features new items on the menu

The ladies of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox church Delphi Club have been firing up the ovens in preparations for the crowds.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual bake sale is taking place Thursday, April 6 through the 7th from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. both days. Head over to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Hall on 502 S. Chaparral Street in Corpus Christi to support the Delphi Club and church.    

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

Before You Leave, Check This Out