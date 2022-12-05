Big trip for a small town girl: Banquete HS cheerleader performing at Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii

Bailey Nobles is in Honolulu after being named one of the best cheerleaders in the country by Varsity Spirit.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Banquete High School cheerleader is in Hawaii to perform at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade after being named one of the best cheerleaders in the country.

Bailey Nobles was chosen as All-American while attending a Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) Varsity Spirit camp at Texas State over the summer. Only the top 12 percent of cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit are chosen for performances and parades of this caliber, Varsity Spirit said in a press release.

"We are thrilled that these excellent athletes will have a chance to perform our special events in Honolulu, HI," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "We are honored to provide them with a one-of-a-kind opportunity, where they will meet and connect with cheerleaders and dancer from across the country, as well as be a part of a meaningful parade experience that represents our nation's history."

Nobles will perform with the Varsity Spirit All-Americans in a performance prior to the parade, which is on Dec. 7, and will also perform during the parade for thousands of people lined up along Waikiki Beach.

All athletes will also have a chance to visit the Pearl Harbor Memorial while in Hawaii.

Congratulations, Bailey!

