Butter's BBQ in Mathis is now a Texas Monthly 'Top 50 Best BBQ Joint'

MATHIS, Texas — Badder. Bolder. Butter's.

A local barbeque joint has made Texas Monthly's "The 50 Best BBQ Joints in Texas" list.

Butter's BBQ in Mathis opened in 2017 and is still going strong.

Here's what Texas Monthly had to say about Butter's BBQ:

If you’re traveling along I-37 between San Antonio and Corpus Christi, detour to this joint located along Highway 359. You’ll find superbly smoked USDA Prime brisket, flawless pork ribs, and an excellent jalapeño-cheese sausage, made with 80-20 beef and pork, diced jalapeño, and, on the day we visited, pepper jack cheese. Beyond this ideal of the Texas trinity, Butter’s also offers fine smoked chicken and turkey, pulled pork, and beef ribs.

Texas Monthly previously did a story on the popular spot in 2019.

Congratulations, Butter's BBQ!

