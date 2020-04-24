Download (PDF) and print these special hero-themed coloring pages.

Then: 

1. Snap a photo of your finished artwork.

2. Post your photo to Facebook or Instagram with #kiiicoloryourheroes

3. Pat yourself on the back. Good job. Thanks for spreading the love and supporting our local heroes!

Download Links:

Nurse - Female (PDF)

Nurse - Male (PDF)

Grocer (PDF)

Teachers (PDF)

Doctor - Female (PDF)

Police - Male (PDF)

Police - Female (PDF)

Paramedic (PDF)

Firefighter (PDF)

Delivery Driver (PDF)