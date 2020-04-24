Download (PDF) and print these special hero-themed coloring pages.
Then:
1. Snap a photo of your finished artwork.
2. Post your photo to Facebook or Instagram with #kiiicoloryourheroes
3. Pat yourself on the back. Good job. Thanks for spreading the love and supporting our local heroes!
Download Links:
• Nurse - Female (PDF)
• Nurse - Male (PDF)
• Grocer (PDF)
• Teachers (PDF)
• Doctor - Female (PDF)
• Police - Male (PDF)
• Police - Female (PDF)
• Paramedic (PDF)
• Firefighter (PDF)
• Delivery Driver (PDF)