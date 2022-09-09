Goodwill is helping you 'write your next chapter your way' through digital classes

Goodwill is offering digital classes to help you get on with your future. Reach out to them at 361-884-4068 to learn more.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Goodwill is offering job training and a host of unique wrap-around support services to meet your needs. From access to childcare, transportation and other services, they can connect you with what you need before, during and after your training.

The event is all about advancing your career and yourself. 'Write your next chapter your way' helps you get your Google IT support certificate, IT automation with Phython certificates, data analytics, project management and UX design certificiates.

Call 361-884-4068 or visit here to learn more.

