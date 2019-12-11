SAN ANTONIO — A lot of people grew up with home remedies, but KENS 5 wanted to know the more popular cure-all methods. So, we enlisted our KENS 5 Grandma to help us out.

Luis Avalos recalls his grandmother "Mama B" always making a tea for their upset stomachs.

Antonia Amesquita recalls her grandmother using quite a few of them on her and her siblings. Her favorite cure was the "ojo" or "bad juju."

Pauline Velasquez did not grow up with her grandmother, but she passed on some of her home remedies. She recalls her rolling up some newspaper and lighting it on fire to help cure an earache.

While all of these folks still use these remedies today, they say you have to have a little faith behind them.

KENS 5 does not recommend you to try these at home, but instead visit your doctor when suffering from any ailment.

