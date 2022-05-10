Well-spoken, witty and charming is how you would describe Hayle - this week's Perfect Addition

12-year-old Hayle enjoys school, being with her friends and could be the Perfect Addition to your family.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 12-year-old Hayle enjoys school as she likes to be around her friends, and does very well in most subjects, with history being her favorite.

She loves being outdoors with her peers, either on bikes cruising around the neighborhood, or at the park for a game of basketball. Hayle also enjoys swimming and just keeping busy.

Hayle likes social media and electronics but also likes to keep busy with friends. Her favorite foods are burgers and pizza. She is open to new adventures, even when she is a little fearful, however, she is always willing to try and learn something new.

Hayle wants to be adopted into a single or two parent household that is able to provide a lot of one-on-one time, with or without siblings. She said she would like to be in an active family, as she looks forward to taking part in family gatherings.

If you think you can be the forever family for Hayle, or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here.

