In this year's most difficult moments, Texans show up to lend a helping hand

Humble, generous, ready -- we Texans know how to show up for our neighbors

HOUSTON — If there's one thing for certain -- this week, THIS YEAR has been rough for many of us.

But in the times of uncertainty -- the times where we don't know what's coming our way next -- the best in all of us shows up.

Humble, generous, ready -- we show up.

Whether it's sending support, love and good energy to teachers and students struggling to get the hang of virtual learning, or helping our neighbors whose homes and businesses were destroyed by a category 4 hurricane, TEXAS SHOWS UP.

If this year hasn't taught us anything else, we learned, no matter what happens, there is someone out there that will lend a supportive hand in getting us back on our feet. And sometimes that support comes from a complete stranger.