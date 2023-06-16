x
Juvenile turtles from New England to be released in Coastal Bend

The Amos Rehabilitation Keep is releasing three Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtles Friday, June 16th at 10 a.m. at Mustang Island mile marker 35.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 'Macadamia', 'Chocolate Chunk' and 'Thin Mint' came to the Coastal Bend via plane after being discovered cold-stunned up in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

After a few month with the Tony Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK) supervisors there decided to host a release Friday, June 16 out on Mustang Island open to the public.

Supervisors visited with First Edition hours before their return to the Gulf to learn what's next and the migration pattern of these marine creatures.

