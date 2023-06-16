Juvenile turtles from New England to be released in Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 'Macadamia', 'Chocolate Chunk' and 'Thin Mint' came to the Coastal Bend via plane after being discovered cold-stunned up in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
After a few month with the Tony Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK) supervisors there decided to host a release Friday, June 16 out on Mustang Island open to the public.
Supervisors visited with First Edition hours before their return to the Gulf to learn what's next and the migration pattern of these marine creatures.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Young girl drowns at Aransas Pass Aquatic Center
- Wheel of Fortune Live! is coming to Corpus Christi
- Potentially dangerous bacteria found in Gulf of Mexico poses health risk to Coastal Bend community
- First stay cable to be installed on Harbor Bridge Project
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.