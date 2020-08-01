KATY, Texas — A Katy woman is asking for donations of materials to help animals affected by the Australian wildfires.

Amy Casto is a mother of two and is creating 'Joey Pouches,' which are like swaddling blankets for animals orphaned or displaced by the wildfires.

"Someone shared a post about about American rescue crafters group on Facebook helping with the Australia catastrophe and I felt an urge to participate in the cause," Casto told KHOU in a message.

Casto said she primarily needs cotton, such as old sheets.

"They’re in dire need and I’m trying to help in what I can," she wrote.

Local businesses are also helping to ship the products to Australia. Hibiscus Linens in Houston claims to be the only Houston-based business offering at the moment.

"I get cheaper shipping rates to Australia as a business," said owner Mariana Goodall. "I went to school in Australia so I wanted to help.

The Animal Rescue Craft Guild is spearheading the effort, offering specifications for making the pouches for any person who wants to help.

"The Animal Rescue Collective has a lot of crafty people, so we created the Craft Guild! Sewing, making, designing and recycling "everything" to make products that help animal rescue. Beds, crates, containers and support equipment to help rescuers," the group's "about" section reads.

"The moderators and support team from this page have years of experience and we are grateful for their time to increase the output and help more rescuers!"

The group has more than 150,000 members. All products are free and will be given away on the ARF page or through direct rescue.

This story will be updated.

