Kind, funny, and full of energy is how you would describe Jayden - this week's Perfect Addition

11-year-old Jayden likes math, reading, science, and is also working to learn to speak Spanish and could be the Perfect Addition to your family.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 11-year-old Jayden likes math, reading, science, and is also working to learn to speak Spanish. He is also a very social with his peers, and loves to dance to various types of music. Jayden loves the game of football, his favorite team is the Browns, and his favorite player is Odell Beckham Jr.

Currently, Jayden is running track and really enjoys being on the team. He has expressed he would like to be adopted by either a single mom/dad, or a couple, with or without other children in the home. He is also looking for a forever family who will support and share in his active enthusiasm for watching & participating in athletics.

If you think you can be the forever family for Jayden, or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.