Local woman welder inspiring others to take on the challenge

Over the next decade, the welding industry is expected to grow by at least three percent. However, women only make-up about five percent of welders in this field.
Mig, tig, fill, flux, tungsten, rod - for many these terms are unknown and may get confusing, but not for Ashley Cantu.
"Oh sorry it's a welder thing," said Cantu. "Once I put that hood down, I ended up sticking to it and was like I want to do this when I grow up."
She first took her shot at welding in high school, then Cantu looked ahead at her future in the industry.
"I didn't even know it was a man's job," said Cantu. "When I'm here in the shops, like I tell them 'I'm a guy, I just have longer hair.'"
Growing up as a tomboy, Cantu said it helped her overcome some of the initial challenges..
"When I started, it was semi-hard to get a job because obviously being a female, but like yes, I am a woman but so what, if you could do it, I could do it too," said Cantu.
For her, welding is therapeutic and a constant learning experience. She hopes more women will at least see it as a career option and give it a shot.
"Don't let it stop you at all, just go for it. I fell in love with it and I still fall in love with every day," said Cantu.
