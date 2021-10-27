Local woman welder inspiring others to take on the challenge

Historically, women makeup a small number of welders across the nation; but this welding woman is hoping that will change sooner than later.

Over the next decade, the welding industry is expected to grow by at least three percent. However, women only make-up about five percent of welders in this field.

Mig, tig, fill, flux, tungsten, rod - for many these terms are unknown and may get confusing, but not for Ashley Cantu.

"Oh sorry it's a welder thing," said Cantu. "Once I put that hood down, I ended up sticking to it and was like I want to do this when I grow up."

She first took her shot at welding in high school, then Cantu looked ahead at her future in the industry.

"I didn't even know it was a man's job," said Cantu. "When I'm here in the shops, like I tell them 'I'm a guy, I just have longer hair.'"

Growing up as a tomboy, Cantu said it helped her overcome some of the initial challenges..

"When I started, it was semi-hard to get a job because obviously being a female, but like yes, I am a woman but so what, if you could do it, I could do it too," said Cantu.

For her, welding is therapeutic and a constant learning experience. She hopes more women will at least see it as a career option and give it a shot.

"Don't let it stop you at all, just go for it. I fell in love with it and I still fall in love with every day," said Cantu.