NICU babies meet Santa for first time at CHRISTUS Spohn

The pictures are almost too cute to handle!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The NICU Babies are nestled all snug in their beds,

You can almost see the sugar-plums dancing in their heads!

Santa is getting ready to deliver gifts to children around the world... but first, he made a stop by the CHRISTUS Spohn NICU to meet some special babies for the first time.

"Though these sweet tots may be spending their first Holiday season in our care, our dedicated NICU staff always finds a way to ensure no one misses out on the holiday fun!" a post from the hospital said.

Check out the amazing pictures below, but we will warn you: cuteness overload ahead!