WASHINGTON — Members of the D.C. National Guard have been activated to help the U.S. Park Police with crowd control as hundreds of protesters, some of whom are unruly, gather at near the White House Saturday night.

Several "Justice for George Floyd" protests continued through the District Saturday, sparked in the aftermath of Floyd's killing by a Minneapolis police officer.

The latest:

12:00 a.m. -- WUSA9 Reporter Matt Gregory and Photographer James Hash were tear-gassed on Live TV while reporting at the scene of the protest.

-- WUSA9 Reporter Matt Gregory and Photographer James Hash were tear-gassed on Live TV while reporting at the scene of the protest. 11:30 p.m. -- Police are firing tear gas after protestors shattered glass in windows of a building.

-- Police are firing tear gas after protestors shattered glass in windows of a building. 11:26 p.m . -- Protestors are moving back from I Street to Lafayette Park.

. -- Protestors are moving back from I Street to Lafayette Park. 10:59 p.m. -- Some members of the D.C. National Guard were activated at the request of U.S. Park Police to help with crowd control, a spokesperson with Mayor's Bowser's office confirms.

10:57 p.m. -- A new group of protesters headed down I Street and experienced tense moments with law enforcement. Fireworks were lit off on H Street.

10:57 p.m. -- DC police were outside of Premium Shoe Store in Georgetown following vandalism. There was noticeable police presence in the 3100 block of M Street.

10:54 p.m. -- Protestors pushed back with the police and were chanting-angry- yet peacefully. Some unruly protestors were throwing water bottles at officers. Police responded with a pepper spray shot.

10:51 p.m. -- Someone lit off a firework in a trash can near the White House. Protestors immediately put it out. A woman with a bull horn scolded whoever did it saying “this isn’t what we are about!” She’s asking for peaceful yet powerful protests

10:49 p.m. -- Stores in Georgetown, D.C. are now boarding up out of precaution due to protests in the city and at least one break-in on M Street.

-- Stores in Georgetown, D.C. are now boarding up out of precaution due to protests in the city and at least one break-in on M Street. 10:45 p.m. -- Residents are asked to avoid the Sudley Road Corridor from I-66 to the Manassas Mall. Law Enforcement Activity is in the area of Sudley Road (VA-234) at Sudley Manor Drive. Residents who live in the area are asked to shelter in place indoors until further notice.

-- Residents are asked to avoid the Sudley Road Corridor from I-66 to the Manassas Mall. Law Enforcement Activity is in the area of Sudley Road (VA-234) at Sudley Manor Drive. Residents who live in the area are asked to shelter in place indoors until further notice. 10:23 p.m . -- Trees are being lit on fire and other protesters are putting them out, and fireworks are also being set off outside the White House.

. -- Trees are being lit on fire and other protesters are putting them out, and fireworks are also being set off outside the White House. 10:18 p.m . -- Protesters are shouting at police and trying to pull fences down. Police shoot tear gas powder into the crowd. Our Matt Gregory says it's making it hard to breathe.

. -- Protesters are shouting at police and trying to pull fences down. Police shoot tear gas powder into the crowd. Our Matt Gregory says it's making it hard to breathe. 10:13 p.m. -- HSEMA Field Ops reports a new group of demonstrators at Wisconsin Avenue and M Street NW. Please use alternate.

HSEMA Field Ops reports a new group of demonstrators at Wisconsin Avenue and M Street NW. Please use alternate. 10:13 p.m . -- Chants of "No justice. No peace" are being heard from protesters.

. -- Chants of "No justice. No peace" are being heard from protesters. 10:04 p.m. -- Police again blocked off Lafayette Park.

-- Police again blocked off Lafayette Park. 9:22 p.m. - - Protesters scream "Tear gas. Tear gas." A cloud of smoke could be seen in the background while in near the White House at

- Protesters scream "Tear gas. Tear gas." A cloud of smoke could be seen in the background while in near the White House at 9:20 p.m. -- Crowds swell to the hundreds in front of the White House.

-- Crowds swell to the hundreds in front of the White House. 9:17 p.m. - - Fire hose being used on protesters at the intersection of 17th and K streets in NW D.C. D.C. fire officials said none of their units were involved. It's unclear if police were involved.

- Fire hose being used on protesters at the intersection of 17th and K streets in NW D.C. D.C. fire officials said none of their units were involved. It's unclear if police were involved. 6:43 p.m. -- Connecticut at 17th streets are packed with protesters.

-- Connecticut at 17th streets are packed with protesters. 6:43 p.m. -- Police squad cars were smashed near the White House as tensions heated up between protesters and police.

-- Police squad cars were smashed near the White House as tensions heated up between protesters and police. 5:20 p.m. -- Many cars were leaving the Black Lives Matters protest and many cars were still in the parking lot for a caravan in NE D.C.

-- Many cars were leaving the Black Lives Matters protest and many cars were still in the parking lot for a caravan in NE D.C. 4:56 p.m. -- Protesters gather at the White House. The Secret Service closes Lafayette Park, puts on riots gear.

-- Protesters gather at the White House. The Secret Service closes Lafayette Park, puts on riots gear. 4:32 p.m. -- Black Lives Matter caravan protest -- The D.C. chapter of Black Lives Matter organized a car caravan protest to honor George Floyd, while still socially distancing.

-- Black Lives Matter caravan protest -- The D.C. chapter of Black Lives Matter organized a car caravan protest to honor George Floyd, while still socially distancing. 3:27 p.m. -- Before they ended, speakers asked people to put their fists in the air standing in solidarity with each other. Then, they suggested they join the 4 p.m. Black Lives Matter car caravan protest.

-- Before they ended, speakers asked people to put their fists in the air standing in solidarity with each other. Then, they suggested they join the 4 p.m. Black Lives Matter car caravan protest. 2 p.m. -- Secret Service officials released a statement saying they arrested six people during Friday night's protest in front of the White House.

-- Secret Service officials released a statement saying they arrested six people during Friday night's protest in front of the White House. 1:11 p.m. -- D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and MPD Police Chief Peter Newsham hold a news conference to address protests in the District Friday. Bowser also addresses her comments via Twitter in response to Trump.

Conscious of social distancing during a still very active COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement held a protest via caravan. But that wasn't the case as hundreds of protesters gathered near the White House and in Lafayette Park, chanting "Black lives matter," "Hands up. Don't shoot," and "No justice. No peace."

Protests erupted nationwide days after his death calling for the arrests of all the officers involved after a Memorial Day viral video showed Floyd being pinned down by his neck by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd, who is repeatedly heard in the video saying he can't breathe and asking for Chauvin to get off his neck, died that day.

Demonstrators walk in Washington on Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a rally to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

The Minneapolis mayor on Tuesday fired all four officers involved in the incident. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. But the other three officers who were involved in the incident have not yet been arrested or charged, with local prosecutors in Minnesota on Friday saying that charges are likely forthcoming.

D.C. was among cities across the nation who held protests Friday night demanding the remaining three officers involved in Floyd's death to be arrested and charged.

DC Protests Friday

The White House was locked down under U.S. Secret Service order Friday night as over 100 people gathered outside the gates on Pennsylvania Avenue, protesting the death of George Floyd.

Over 2,000 protestors moved to the Trump International Hotel, chanting "we can't breathe" and "no justice, no peace" as well as carrying a variety of signs. Others gathered near 14th and U streets in Northwest, temporarily blocking an intersection before heading to the White House.

Some crowds began to emerge in the Shaw neighborhood and headed south towards Lafayette Park, also near the White House.

Around 7:30 p.m., a brief scuffle with Secret Service agent knocked one protestor to the ground, drawing large crowds around the incident.

Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington.

The Secret Service also apprehended a woman after she climbed over a barrier.



Graffiti was also spraypainted on Freedman’s Bank catacorner to the White House after the group had first attempted to gain access to the building.

WUSA9's John Henry said the protests were peaceful for the most part, but described police presence as large, with a mix of Secret Service agents and DC police.

Uniformed U.S. Secret Service police detain a protester in Lafayette Park across from the White House as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington.

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Demonstrators write graffiti on the side of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit next to Lafayette Square park near the White House as they protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington.

WATCH: Hundreds and hundreds of people gather outside of the White House around 7:40 pm



The protesters were a diverse crowd with both young and old marching through District streets. Around 9:30 p.m., they moved towards Capitol Hill and took to the highway, blocking traffic at the 395/695 interchange.

Two American flags were seen doused in lighter fluid and lit up throughout the night. Others decorated N95 masks with anti-police brutality messages, some saying "We all can't breathe" and others "America is suffocating."

Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington.

While some of the larger crowds dispersed by the end of the night, there were still more than 100 people gathered alongside Pennsylvania Avenue after midnight. Heavy Secret Service presence was spotted outside the gates and around Lafeyette Square as protestors held up phone cameras in vigil to the fallen Floyd.

As of 3:30 a.m., officers were still attempting to get crowds outside of the Mall area and out of Lafayette Square. Some shouted "We'll be back tomorrow," before walking away, others continuing to try and cut behind officers who ushered them back.

D.C. was just one of many major metropolitan areas across the countries that protested Floyd's death. Others included Phoenix, Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago and Denver, but the epicenter is Minneapolis.

Floyd, 46, was killed five days ago on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned him to the ground by his neck, cutting off his ability to breathe. Floyd, unarmed, died shortly thereafter.

On May 30, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

