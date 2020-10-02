CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi taking reservations for Easter weekend camping at Labonte Park, an annual tradition for many in the Coastal Bend.

Campouts, fishing, and Easter egg hunts are always a favorite for families during the Easter weekend. Reservations start at $28 for three days of camping, and you can pay another $28 for up to three additional days.

A spot at their RV campsite costs $55 for up to three days, and for $55 more you can reserve up to three additional days as well.

Reservations will be available through noon on April 9. You can register online.

Easter weekend is April 10–12.

