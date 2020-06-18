BEAUMONT, Texas — On Tuesday, a reassuring message came from the governor: Texas can co-exist with COVID-19.

But today, some medical experts point to troubling models that predict positive cases to continue to climb.

Gov. Greg Abbott insists that the reopening of Texas is going smoothly, but both Tuesday and Wednesday set records for statewide positive cases.

And Wednesday marked the sixth consecutive day Texas has set a record for hospitalizations.

It's got the medical community saying key questions from the governor have gone unanswered.

Dr. Peter Hotez with Baylor's College of Medicine said the troubling trends tells a tale. Texas is reopened too fast.

This isn't a second wave. Instead resurgence of cases.



“In just the last 10 days, we have erased the gains that we have made in the May season. We are back to where we were in the peak level of the cases at this time,” Lamar University Professor Praphul Joshi said.



Joshi has been analyzing the local trends and said Southeast Texas need to follow the CDC guidelines.



“Without any social distancing measures and if people don't follow we are going to see an uptick in hospitalizations and even fatalities,” Joshi said.

