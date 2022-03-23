Here's where you can buy tickets to see 'Selena' in theaters for its 25th anniversary

The hit movie will be back on the big screen in April for the 25th anniversary of its release.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 'Selena', the movie, was released Mar. 21, 1997, starring Jennifer Lopez and Edward James Olmos. It tells the story of Selena Quintanilla's rise to stardom in a male dominated Tejano music industry.

To celebrate the film's 25th anniversary, 'Selena' will be back in theaters nationwide starting on Apr. 7.

Several theaters will be showing the film. Click on the name of the theater for ticket information!

Tickets are available to purchase from Alamo Drafthouse and Cinemark Century 16 at this time. Tickets will be available at AMC soon.

This comes on the heels of a big announcement by Selena's family, that a new album will be released in April.

According to the Queen of Tejano's father, Abraham Quintanilla, 83, "beautiful arrangements" of his late daughter's songs will be on the album to be released by Warner Music.

"My son, AB, worked on this album," he said. "Some of the songs are done in ballads and some are cumbias. What's unique about it is not only is the music completely new arrangements, but my son worked on Selena's voice with the computers."

With Selena's family collaborating on the album, and the film returning to theaters, next month promises to be an exciting one.

