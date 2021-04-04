Puppy trapped in cornhole board | Officers race to save 'Ace in the hole'

When a 10-week-old puppy got his head stuck in a cornhole board, his family tried their best to free him - but nothing worked. That's when they turned to the police.

FAIR OAKS RANCH, Texas — Normally an "ace in the hole" is a good thing, but not this time. Meet a 10-week-old puppy named Ace who became trapped in a cornhole board.

Ace's owner said he got into some trouble while gardening outside with his family on Friday – somehow managing to get his little head stuck in one of the several holes in a wooden cornhole board.

His family in Fair Oaks Ranch tried everything they could do to free him before calling the police.

Kurt Leslie shared the tale on NextDoor – giving a shout out to the Fair Oaks Ranch Police Department for helping them to get Ace out of his predicament.

"We had an Ace in the hole!!!" Leslie wrote. "We called our local heroes at the Fair Oaks Ranch Police Department and in moments Officer Michael Maddox was on the scene followed shortly by Officer Amanda Hinojosa. It took a few minutes to formulate a plan and the officers sprung into action. With two of us holding Ace and Officer Maddox using his superior saw skills, Ace was liberated from the evil hole. Thanks to Officer Maddox and Officer Hinojosa for coming to Ace’s aid."

Leslie shared a picture of his daughter holding her liberated puppy, along with Officer Maddox and Officer Hinojosa. Ace didn't seem to be too bothered by the experience.

The post became popular instantly garnering almost 1,000 likes and many other residents chimed in – sharing their love for officers at the Fair Oaks Ranch Police Department, too.