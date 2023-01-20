'Be that friend that they need': Big Brothers Big Sisters launched new campaign in honor of National Mentoring Month

Their new recruitment initiative, "Real Men Mentor,” is in need of male volunteers.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A campaign is on to reach a lofty mentorship goal over at Big Brothers, Big Sisters here in the Coastal Bend.

Kimberly Perez, branch director at Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas, joined us on First Edition to discuss why the call is out for men to mentor.

"There is just a need in our community post COVID, our children are dealing with so many emotions and depression and anxiety and so becoming a mentor is just an extra layer for these children in our community to help them lead the right path," said Perez.

In honor of National Mentoring Month, the non-profit organization is launching their new recruitment initiative “Real Men Mentor” to help in their need for male volunteers.

"Right now we have about 40 children on our waiting list with a majority of them being boys and they are looking for a big brother," said Perez. "Be the change you want to see in our community, help our kids. Like I said before, they just need an extra layer of support. Be that friend that they need."

Big Brothers Big Sisters is partnering with the United Corpus Christi Chamber to have a ribbon cutting on Friday, January 20 at 5 p.m. at Brewster Street Southside to commemorate the launch. The organization hopes to reach a minimum of 25 eligible men to enroll and be matched.

Research has shown that children engaged in healthy and safe one-to-one mentoring relationships are more likely to graduate high school, avoid incarceration and avoid delinquent behavior. There are a significant number of vulnerable children in our community who need and want a positive role model in their lives. Mentoring is an evidence-based approach to addressing positive youth outcomes.