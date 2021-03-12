Retired Fire Captain reflects on career, history of the CCFD

Rogers retired from the CCFD in 2017 after 38 years of service. He spent that time at Station 3, and it runs in the family.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the Corpus Christi Fire Department celebrates its 150-year anniversary. One retired captain reflects on the importance of a firefighter’s job.

“The fire service are the Marines of public safety. They’re first in, last out,” Retired Fire Capt. Lee Rogers said.

Rogers retired from the CCFD in 2017 after 38 years of service. He spent that time at Station 3, and it runs in the family. His father was chief of the fire department from 1980 to 1986.

“And as a kid, I had a background in the fire service from my dad,” Rogers said. “My dad would bring his gear home to wash it and I remember I’d see his gear out in the garage. And I was forever one of those kids - like a lot of kids now do the very same thing — you'll slip his boots on, you’ll do stuff like that.”

Over the 150 year history of the CCFD, these firefighters have responded to countless calls. Rogers said his career spans almost four decades.

But it was one call in particular in 2001, that took him to New York.

“I met President Bush,” Rogers said. “I was fortunate to be a part of Texas Task Force One, and we responded to the Trade Center. And looking back and just wondering, would I have ever realized if this would’ve come of my career? It was amazing.”

A member of that 11-man task force, he brought his experience working for CCFD with him to Ground Zero.

“Well, we were gone 18 days. We were at Ground Zero for eight days straight,” Rogers said. “It reflects back, it reflects back here. It seems that the people I met, the people I saw, they were firefighters. And it doesn’t matter where you’re from, you generally find that firefighters are the same types of people.”

One of those people is Dennis Smith, a firefighter in New York. When he was younger, Rogers' father gave him a book about Smith’s fire company, Engine 82, one of the busiest in the nation. It made Rogers realize this was the career for him.

“And I remember vividly that book had a lot to do with it,” Rogers said. “And then conversely, I remember one afternoon when I was deployed in New York, I was able to meet Denis Smith. He was there and I met him and we talked and, anyway, it was almost like a full circle moment, so that was neat.

“’He asked me, he said, ‘Why are you guys here?’ I said, ‘You want to know the truth? It’s your fault. I read ‘Report from Engine 82’ when I was about 16 or 17, and I said, after that it was all over. I knew where I was coming.”

Rogers’ career might be over, but his legacy at Station 8 will not be forgotten. It’s passed on to the next generation of firefighters serving Corpus Christi.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.