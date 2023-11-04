Sandfest 2023 behind the scenes preview

Sandfest 2023 is coming to Port Aransas the weekend of April 14-16th impacting the Coastal Bend town.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Sandfest 2023 in Port Aransas promises to bring a large talent pool to the Coastal Bend town.

First Edition received an exclusive look at what guests can expect this year, how the city benefits from tourism, and the amount of fun kids can expect this year.

For more information click here to learn how to plan your visit to the sandy beaches of Port A.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!