Skills and Trade event calling all those looking for work

The Career Development Department presents its 'Skills & Trades' hiring event at Del Mar College Windward Campus on October 19, 2022.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Head over to the Windward campus on 4101 Old Brownsville Rd. on October 19, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to see what jobs are available to you through the Career development department.

The event is free and open to the public.

Reach out to Mari Villareal at 361-698-2687 or email: mvillarr28@delmar.edu

