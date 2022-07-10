Skills and Trade event calling all those looking for work

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Head over to the Windward campus on 4101 Old Brownsville Rd. on October 19, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to see what jobs are available to you through the Career development department.
The event is free and open to the public.
Reach out to Mari Villareal at 361-698-2687 or email: mvillarr28@delmar.edu
