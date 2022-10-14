TAMUK admissions and financial aid workshop to guide you to your future

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University Kingsville is partnering up with Coastal Compass to help you apply for class, register and discover more information on scholarships and programs available to you.
The event is taking place Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Coastal Compass at La Palmera Mall. Call 361-906-0703 to learn more.
