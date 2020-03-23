All people are at risk from COVID-19, but some people face a much higher risk than others.

According to the CDC, those who are age 65 and older, who live in a nursing home or are immuno-compromised are just some of the people who face a greater risk of severe illness from new coronavirus.

Many people in North Texas fall in to those categories and their loved ones hope everyone takes the recommendations of medical professionals seriously.

"We've encountered his loss of health, his loss of hair, we've lost certain components of his childhood. We don't want to lose him," said Susan Jacobson, whose 9-year-old son Eli is battling leukemia.

"I can't imagine living on an earth where Blake doesn't exist," said Mary Ann Pyron, whose son Blake lives with down syndrome.

The loved ones of those at risk say the easiest way to help those at risk is to follow recommendations and stay at home.

