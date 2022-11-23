Turkey Trot calls out to runners who want to better education

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port Aransas Realty presents the 2022 Turkey Trot with all proceeds going to sustain programs and provide scholarships for Trinity by the Sea Episcopal Day School, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization and the only day school in Port Aransas.
The fundraiser is on November 23, 2022 at the Palmilla Resort & Golf Community in Port Aransas. Events include a 'Turkey & Tot Trot' then, for those who work up an appetite huffin’ for the stuffin’ (or cheering on their favorite runner), you can hang around for 'Brunch & Bloody Marys at Red’s' in Palmilla! Red’s is an outdoor venue and will go on rain-or-shine.
Tuesday night is the packet pickup party. There will be live music, games, raffle items, a silent auction, and fun for the whole family! There's also turkey bowling.
Sponsorships are still available.
Click here to learn more.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- 'It was everything': Corpus Christi native speaks about filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Corpus Christi sold its water to Exxon, gambling on desalination. So far, it is losing the bet.
- Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall comes to Kingsville Nov. 10-13
- Mi Gente: CC photographer helped NASA bring photos of the moon to the public
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.