Turkey Trot calls out to runners who want to better education

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port Aransas Realty presents the 2022 Turkey Trot with all proceeds going to sustain programs and provide scholarships for Trinity by the Sea Episcopal Day School, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization and the only day school in Port Aransas.

The fundraiser is on November 23, 2022 at the Palmilla Resort & Golf Community in Port Aransas. Events include a 'Turkey & Tot Trot' then, for those who work up an appetite huffin’ for the stuffin’ (or cheering on their favorite runner), you can hang around for 'Brunch & Bloody Marys at Red’s' in Palmilla! Red’s is an outdoor venue and will go on rain-or-shine.

Tuesday night is the packet pickup party. There will be live music, games, raffle items, a silent auction, and fun for the whole family! There's also turkey bowling.

Sponsorships are still available.

