WhataChristmas! Family's holiday display reflects their love for Whataburger

The Green family of Sachse says the fast-food chain brings them comfort and joy.

SACHSE, Texas — If Whataburger is on your Christmas cravings list, point your compass east.

No, not to the drive-thru; they're closed on Christmas.

Point it to Sachse, where you just might find the Whataburger fix you've been feeling. It's there you'll find a front yard with the famous ketchup, picante sauce, fries and more.

"We just see cars out there," homeowner Stephanie Green said. "We see people walking in the yard taking pictures."

The Green family is obsessed with the Whataburger orange and white; they even Zoom interviewed with WFAA in matching Whataburger pajamas.

"It's just one of those comfort foods," Green said. "When we go out of town and we come back in town, the first thing we do is stop at Whataburger."

So, it's only fitting their Christmas display reflects their next-level love for the fast food chain.

"Last year I saw that inflatable Whataburger and I asked my husband, 'Can we please have this?' And when he said yes, it kind of just took a life of its own."

Now, their home -- known as "Whata Casa" on social media -- is a Christmastime tribute to the Texas tradition.

They have orange a white candy canes, a Whataburger wish list, an orange tree and a Whataburger-themed Santa.

"He's wearing orange and he has his Whataburger mask on this year," said Green.

She said people stop by constantly to take it all in, and she's already planning next year's display, including a burger and onion rings.

"Whataburger gives us a sense of comfort and joy, and so that's the main thing," said Green.

The family's hope is to spread that comfort and joy to others. And with Whataburger closed for Christmas, the display is about the closest you'll get to the real thing.

It doesn't get more Texas than this. Green agrees.