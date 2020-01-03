HOUSTON — The Woman’s Hospital of Texas is jumping for joy after welcoming several Leap Day babies into the world on Saturday.

The hospital shared photos of four leaplings born on Feb. 29, 2020. Cameron, Kaki, Oaklynn and Ryon were outfitted with specially made onesies and leapfrog caps.

These four Leap Day babies, as well as others who share their birthday, represent only about .07% of the world’s population, according to the hospital.

Happy Leap Day Birthday to these precious little ones!

