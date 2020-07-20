LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Garden Club helped Eva Rand celebrate her 100th birthday yesterday.
The club was allowed to social distance and celebrate her for a few minutes in masks and gloves.
Rand was presented a cake and award from the Little Rock Garden Club for her work as a rose master gardener.
Her friends said they loved being able to see her for a brief time.
They laugh at the 100 year old's humor and witt and she kept saying "it was time to go back to bed," during her party!
100-year-old Little Rock rose master gardener celebrates birthday
