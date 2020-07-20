x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

life

100-year-old Little Rock rose master gardener celebrates birthday

The Little Rock Garden Club helped Eva Rand celebrate her 100th birthday yesterday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Garden Club helped Eva Rand celebrate her 100th birthday yesterday.

The club was allowed to social distance and celebrate her for a few minutes in masks and gloves. 

Rand was presented a cake and award from the Little Rock Garden Club for her work as a rose master gardener. 

Her friends said they loved being able to see her for a brief time. 

They laugh at the 100 year old's humor and witt and she kept saying "it was time to go back to bed," during her party!

100-year-old Little Rock rose master gardener celebrates birthday

1 / 6
KTHV

What others are reading: