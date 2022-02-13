Sparks fly as Danielle Ramm takes up the welding torch

Our Simoné Simpson spoke with Danielle about why she's in this field, and what drives her to thrive.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When you think of a welder, what comes to mind first? Someone standing over a metal framework, pouring hours into their craft, right? Well, for one family, the person causing sparks to fly is Danielle Ramm.

This bubbly mom of three describes herself as an introvert and an artist. Her artwork is an extension of herself.

To Ramm, "it's sort of like a sense of freedom, I guess. And I can be creative and artistic and make what I want to make."

Often, she makes something out of nothing, gathering her materials from the roadside. Her three kids are looking out for her too.

"Like they'll find anything at the park. And they'll bring it over to me like, Mom, do you want this? Can you make something out this? And that little thing makes me happy. Because they know what I'm passionate about."

But when people meet Danielle, her career choice shocks them.

"Every time. It's like entertaining. Because I'll be talking to somebody and they'll ask me and they'll do a double take 'like what?'"

According to the employment site Zippia, there were over 400,000 thousand welders in the United States at the end of last year. Only 7.5% of them were female.

Danielle says, it's hard.

"You have to be able to have the strength and the courage and the determination to just adapt and overcome any obstacles that you know, are thrown at you. And I did it. Especially for my kids…"

Family is the foundation of why she follows her passion. After all, her grandfather was a welder too. It's her parents' support that keeps her going.

"Having my mom and my dad, they're just my number one fans and supporters. And even though they're all the way in Nebraska, it's just my mom will send me a random text just telling me how much she loves me and how proud she is. And it just gives me that little boost of confidence you know to keep going and know that I got this."

And that support is something she passes down to her children.

"If their hearts are in it and it makes them happy, then I'm going to be there to support them just as my parents do."

By following her passion, she might just be inspiring the next generation of women welders.

"You just gotta make it happen." Danielle says, "You just gotta do it!"

