Low income housing coming to Greenwood

City council members are looking to finalize plans for a 15 million dollar affordable housing complex near Greenwood.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City council members are looking to finalize a deal to bring a 15-million dollar affordable housing complex to the corner of Greenwood and Gollihar.

They'll be meeting next Tuesday, Jan. 25th to issue millions of dollars in multi-family housing revenue bonds to fund the 152 unit apartment complex.

Councilman Roland Barrera explained, "being that there's been a change as a result of the cost of construction they're having to amend that plan. But, I'm pretty excited about it I think right there that area that's lot has been vacant for years I grew up in that neighborhood and you know to have 150 new units of an active apartment complex."

Barrera added that the revenue bonds were approved back in October, but changes to the state financing program meant they needed a rework.

Once finalized, property owners will be able to get a 4-percent tax credit.

