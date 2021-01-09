Oil spill covers at least 100 birds, Louisiana wildlife officials say

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it expects to find more oiled birds after a spill at Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse.

BELLE CHASSE, La. — More than 100 birds covered in oil have been spotted after an oil spill at the Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said on Thursday.

The LDWF said the spill was associated with Hurricane Ida's path through the area on Aug. 29.

LDWF said it expects to document more oiled birds, which have been seen within heavy pockets of crude oil throughout the facility, surrounding flooded fields and retention ponds.

While some of the birds have been captured and transported to rehabilitation locations, LDWF said the effort to save birds and other animals may make take weeks.

The species of birds and other wildlife that have been impacted by the spill include the following:

Black-bellied whistling ducks

Blue-winged teal

Variety of egret species

Alligators

River otters

Nutria.



LDWF said it is working with the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the refinery to address the spill.