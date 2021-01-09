x
Animals

Oil spill covers at least 100 birds, Louisiana wildlife officials say

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it expects to find more oiled birds after a spill at Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse.

BELLE CHASSE, La. — More than 100 birds covered in oil have been spotted after an oil spill at the Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said on Thursday.

The LDWF said the spill was associated with Hurricane Ida's path through the area on Aug. 29.

LDWF said it expects to document more oiled birds, which have been seen within heavy pockets of crude oil throughout the facility, surrounding flooded fields and retention ponds.

While some of the birds have been captured and transported to rehabilitation locations, LDWF said the effort to save birds and other animals may make take weeks.

Credit: LDWF
LDWF personnel triage an oiled tricolored heron recovered at the Alliance Refinery oil spill.


The species of birds and other wildlife that have been impacted by the spill include the following:

  • Black-bellied whistling ducks
  • Blue-winged teal
  • Variety of egret species 
  • Alligators
  • River otters
  • Nutria.
Credit: LDWF
An egret that has been oiled at the Alliance Refinery oil spill site.


LDWF said it is working with the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the refinery to address the spill.

Credit: LDWF
LDWF personnel work to save an oiled tricolored heron recovered at the Alliance Refinery oil spill.


