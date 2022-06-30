2 people gored by bison in Yellowstone in 3 days

A 71-year-old Pennsylvania woman was gored by a bull bison near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake on Wednesday.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo — Another person is recovering after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park. It's the second such incident in three days at the park.

Park officials said a 71-year-old Pennsylvania woman was gored by a bull bison near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake on Wednesday.

"The woman and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead, causing the bull bison to charge," the park said in a release.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a Wyoming hospital. She is expected to survive.

The woman is the third person to be injured in a bison encounter in Yellowstone this year.

On Monday, a 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs was walking with his family on a boardwalk near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful when a bull bison charged the group. He suffered an injury to his arm and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

A 25-year-old Ohio woman was gored and tossed into the air by a bison at the park over Memorial Day weekend. Park officials said as the bison walked near a boardwalk, the woman approached it. The bison then gored and tossed her 10 feet into the air. She suffered a puncture wound and other injuries.

The park reminded visitors that wildlife in Yellowstone is wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot or in a developed area, visitors should give it space.

Stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes – and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal.