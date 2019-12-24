HOUSTON — Dozens of rabbits are getting some tender loving care after being rescued by the Houston Humane Society late Monday. They also rescued three dogs from the home.

The team worked into the early morning hours to make sure the animals had shelter and plenty of food and water.

The bunnies and dogs are now being medically evaluated and will likely be placed up for adoption soon.

For more information, call the Humane Society at 713-433-6421.

