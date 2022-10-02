77 cold-stunned turtles find freedom in South Padre Island release

We've kept you up to date with these recovering reptiles, so come check out this major release of coastal wildlife.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All week we've been reporting on turtles that were impacted by the recent cold snap. When water temperatures drop below 50 degrees, these little guys get cold-stunned and need some help.

Recently our border team checked in with a major release happening on South Padre Island. So come take a look at this huge success story.

