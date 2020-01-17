CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Agricultural students and members of the local 4H organizations all over the county are converging at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds this week for the 85th Annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show.

3News caught up with dozens of youth exhibitors showing off their market swine in the arena on Thursday morning.

The event is a great way for the younger generations to get a better idea where some of their food comes from, and it also teaches important life lessons and character building.

Hundreds more of those exhibitors will be showing off their rabbits in one of three different categories.

These students are building their animal husbandry skills and preparing to possibly go into agricultural careers.

