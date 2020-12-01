CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local animal shelter will re-open to the public after undergoing a major move to a new location.

This new and improved animal shelter is nearly three times the size of the old one. The reason? According to the Cattery, around 15 cats are dropped off every week, so the space was necessary.

The doors to this brand new building will be open and the felines here will be able to meet their fur-ever families. This new facility was designed to feel at home, so the only cats that are in a cage are the ones that need an extra eye kept on them. There are four rooms and in there, the cats and kittens have an endless play pin where cats can run, jump and even catch a snooze.

Scott Person is the co-founder of the Cattery and said that the main goal is to make sure that all animals are adopted.

"We really wanted to create that type of community and be that type of community resource to people in addition to being a shelter and taking care of those needs. We'd really love to essentially in the long run put ourselves out of business and not have a reason to have a shelter"

Their new address is 1237 Saratoga Blvd.

