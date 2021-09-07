Investigation underway after Pitbull found abandoned, dies in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Corpus Christi, Animal Care Services is looking for information about a brown and white male Pitbull that was found abandoned in a wire crate on the sidewalk at the Glen Arbor park on Friday morning.
ACS said the dog was severely malnourished and was rushed in for treatment, but sadly did not make it.
Investigators are hoping someone from the public will have some information about the owners. Anyone with that information is asked to call ACS at (361) 826-4620.
