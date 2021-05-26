Animal Care Services reopens and offers half-priced adoptions through June 2

"ACS has been operating under the COVID protocol and we are excited to announce we fully opening back up to the public" said program manager Joel Skidmore.



According to Skidmore, the coronavirus shut the department down last March, along with the rest of the city departments.



But now that COVID restrictions are starting to relax, the department is ready to get back to business as usual by opening its doors to the public with walk-in visits, rescue pick-ups and pet licensing.



Skidmore said adoptions by appointment are also available.



"We have adoptions by appointment from 1-4:30 that way you can call in and get on the schedule," he said. "We also encourage people if they like to come up and visit the animals you can absolutely do so. You can come to our campus and interact with some of them."





To celebrate being back in action, ACS is offering half priced adoptions beginning May 26 through June 2.



That means for the small price of $12.50, you could take home your new furr-ever friend. But if adoption isn't right for you, Skidmore said there are other options as well.



"We have a great working relationship with our rescue partners, a great foster program you can come and ask about, again we just want the people to come out and adopt and know that we have great animals who need homes," Skidmore said.



ACS is located off 2626 Holly.