Another option for re-homing pets

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services has joined with the Home-to-Home Program to take the strain off our shelters.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Having a big dog or several cats as part of the extended family may not always be a good idea. Sometimes pets are not for everyone, and unfortunately, many are surrendered daily to overcrowded shelters that need to house other animals in need.

Animal Care Services (ACS) is partnering with the Home-to-Home Program to offer another option to residents to rehome pets.

The Home-to-Home program allows pet owners the opportunity to find new homes, reducing stress on the animal and relieving overcrowding at local shelters.

This is how it works:

Find a participating Shelter: Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. Complete a profile by uploading photos of your pet. Once approved, your pet’s profile will be published and promoted online using social media platforms. If someone is interested in your pet, you will receive a notification by email. If you are ready to rehome your pet, ACS can be a safe place for you to meet with potential pet owners.

Home-to-Home is a free service; there are no charges to list a pet ready to be adopted. ACS also suggests getting medical information about the new pet and taking them to a veterinarian to get a wellness exam.

“I believe this is a critical partnership and vital way to re-home our furry friends who would otherwise be surrendered with no home,” Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo said.

If you are ready to participate in the program by either setting up a pet for adoption or looking for a new member for your family, visit: https://home-home.org/shelter/cacs/

