More days coming to Animal Care Service's Free Microchip Days

Looking to get that added bit of security for your fluffy friend? Now Corpus Christi is making it easier than ever!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Animal Care Services has seen great success with the “Free Thursday” microchip days. Since the program’s launch on June 17, Animal Care Services has microchipped over 950 pets and registered 912 microchipped pets.

Beginning Monday, November 29, Animal Care Services will now offer free pet microchipping and registration of microchipped pets Monday through Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Residents are welcome to enter the front lobby, and staff will microchip and register their pets.

“Your City Council and I are committed to ensuring health and safety and improving our neighborhoods by extending the ‘Free Thursdays’ pet microchipping program,” said Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo. “This will give pet owners more time and options to have their pets chipped and registered.”

Extending the days of the microchip program will allow more opportunities for pet owners to have their pets microchipped at no cost and conveniently come into compliance with the new Chapter 6 requirement of microchipping and the lifetime registry of pets in Corpus Christi.

No appointment is necessary, and the microchip service is available for cats and dogs only.

