ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — The Aransas County Animal Shelter in Rockport saved their one-thousandth dog from being euthanized.

"It's great to know that a thousand dogs have left here..that probably would have been dead if we probably wouldn't have been working with them. And that's just a fact," said Tana Neel, Board President of Another Chance RFT.

"When I became judge, this was a kill shelter. Now it's almost a no-kill shelter," Aransas County Judge Burt Mills said.

On Wednesday the Aransas County Animal Shelter and it's partner celebrated just how many lives they've helped save in the last few years.

"Animal control has given us more than the three days that normally they had done," Neel said.

Another chance is the non-profit that helps the dogs at the shelter go to rescues.

"I think the difference is we have more volunteers here now working on getting them out to get them saved, and we are getting more time to do it," Neel said.

"You're helping you know creatures, and those can't speak, you know for themselves. You're speaking up for those who can't speak," foster Emily Williams said.

According to shelter officials, the county has a low adoption rate, and often they transport dogs to rescues outside of Texas.

"We've sent up to Canada, we've sent to Washington State, we've sent up the East Coast," Neel said

Aransas County Animal Services only charges $45 to adopt.

"Which is the best deal in town and it includes all of they're shots and spay-neuter," Neel said

The shelter is always looking for volunteers to join their team.

"I'm a dog lover, so when you can save a thousand dogs. I'm ok with that," Mills said.

