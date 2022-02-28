Otter and cockatiel rescues among Austin Fire's most interesting cases this month

The AFD said an otter was caught doing the backstroke in a North Austin retention pond.

AUSTIN, Texas — When they weren't putting out structure fires or dealing with an ice storm, the Austin Fire Department had a busy month in the animal department as well. In a Facebook post on Monday, they told the story of some of their most unusual animal rescues from the month.

The most recent case is that of a calico cat, Motly, who got very ambitious in the great outdoors a few days ago. Despite her indoor upbringing, she followed some birds into a neighbor's tree and, as the story goes, was stuck up there for four hours.

The next call was not as predictable. A few weeks ago, AFD's C-shift from Rescue 28 got a call that an otter was doing the backstroke in the retention pond behind the UT Institute for Geophysics at the J.J. Pickle Research Campus.

The AFD was hopeful the otter would climb out on its own using a ladder they placed in the pool, but he couldn't be baited. He used the ladder as a resting spot for a while, relaxed and then pushed off again to backstroke away.

AFD's partners at Texas Parks and Wildlife didn't give up. They ended up securing the otter and moved it to a location more in line with its natural habitat.

And, finally, what AFD pins as "the most interesting call of them all," was of a cockatiel named Sunnie who apparently seconds as a fire alarm.

Earlier this month, the A-shift crew from Ladder 36 responded to a call from a South Austin man. He said that his heater was on fire, but he was able to put it out. When AFD arrived to investigate, they determined there was a malfunction with the heating unit that caused the door to blow off and cause a small fire.

The only fire alarm in the house hadn't gone off – but Sunnie did.

Sunnie, who was in his cage in the front of the house, woke up his owner around 1:45 a.m. when he got agitated by the fire. He used his wings to flap and make noise, and when his owner came in to check on him, he found the heater fire and put it out with dish towels.

Even though Sunnie saved the day, the crew installed five new smoke alarms in the home. If you want AFD to install new fire alarms in your home for free, call at 512-974-0299.