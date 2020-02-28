CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For years, the Coastal Bend has been known as one of the best spots in the world for viewing exotic birds.

We've all heard about the whooping Cranes that winter here.

One bird that's proved elusive to our cameras in the field: Bald Eagle...

What a majestic sight it was to see the symbol of our nation flying overhead. 3News was joined by tourists who wanted to get an up close look at the birds through this spotting scope.

Idabelle Farr is one of those park visitors.

"We're Native Texans, we're from Central Texas in the Hill Country and we do have Bald Eagles up there but they're not common." Said Farr.

Down between Bay side and Refugio sits the Fennessey Ranch. A place where it's common to see Turkey and other wildlife.

Trey Barron is a Wildlife Diversity Biologist with the Texas Parks and Wildlife says the eagles here are part of the 2025 nesting eagles located from Corpus Christi to Victoria. Those nesting eagles represent about 10% of the eagles located throughout the state.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: