Get your binoculars ready, the Birdiest Festival in America is underway

You don’t have to be an avid bird lover or expert to enjoy it. This is an event for everyone to learn something new!

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend is home to many festivals and traditions we love. All showcasing what makes this place so special. One of those that brings in folks from across the country, the Birdiest Festival in America right here in Corpus Christi.

The festival is underway and these next couple of days are going to be busy. 3News got to hear about all the fun right before it kicked off.

“Corpus Christi was named the birdiest city in America for 10 years in a row during spring migration, so we wanted to celebrate that and invite people coming to Corpus Christi every year to see this wonderful event,” said Executive Director of the South Texas Botanical Gardens, Michael Womack.

The festival draws many people from near and far.

“This particular festival is bringing people from 28 different states and most of them are outside the state of Texas even,” said Dr. Womack.

You don’t have to be an avid bird lover or expert to enjoy it. At its core this is an event for everyone to learn something new.

“This festival is open to the hardcore birder who’s been doing it for years and it’s open to the beginner birders who just got their first pair of binoculars and just saw their first robin in the yard and is excited about it,” said Board President of the South Texas Botanical Gardens, Denise Housler.

Between first timers and enthusiasts, crowds will be flocking to the area.

“Right now, we have about 220 people that have registered for the field trips plus all the people that are coming in for the day events watching the raptor show and things like that,” said Dr. Womack.

Although pre-registration is closed, you can still participate in trips. You can sign up at the Botanical Gardens.

As for the weather, the festivities are still set to take flight rain or shine.

“We think we've got a good game plan and we’re going to stick to that and make minor adjustments to make the best experience for those coming to the festival whether you’re local coming for the first time or out of state,” said Dr. Womack.

For more information on the trips, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.