Birdiest Festival in America returns to South Texas Botanical Gardens

The festival is perfect for either the seasoned fowl-follower, or someone who may just be thinking about winging their way toward a new hobby.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Birdiest Festival in America is returning to the South Texas Botanical Gardens this month!

One of the benefits of living in the Coastal Bend is the opportunity it provides for those who enjoy bird-watching. In fact, the current spring migration makes our skies some of the busiest in the country.

“They used to have a national contest and we were considered ‘The Birdiest City in America’ for over a decade," event chair Denise Housler said. "We won and then they just stopped having the contest because we kept winning.”

Housler adds that the festival is good for either the seasoned fowl-follower, or someone who may just be thinking about winging their way toward a new hobby.

“Even if you’re not a birder,” she says, “to come to this and learn about the different birds, know what’s actually in your backyard from people who can explain it to you, it just seemed like a natural fit to have a festival go along with it.”

The festival is scheduled for April 20-24. The festival includes 17 different field trips, eight workshops or presentations, three bird walks, Raptor Project shows, Vendor Trade Show (already full), artisan booths, Family Fun Day and a welcome dinner.

World-renowned keynote speaker, David Allen Sibley, will speak on “What it’s Like to be a Bird?”

Sighting records were set in 2021, when many festivals canceled due to COVID hesitancy.

For more information, visit the event website here.

