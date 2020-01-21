CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "Very disturbing, it's just, animal cruelty," Ricardo Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez talked about the latest hole he had to dig for another dead cat in his neighborhood. He said in the past year, several of cats have turned up dead with wounds, dismembered joints or no signs of abuse at all.

"It is really really bad, somebody needs to really take a closer look here because these are animals," he said.

An animal lover himself, Ricardo said he's tried to take in as many feral cats as possible. However, an increase in cat deaths in the Brownlee Boulevard and Coleman Avenue area has the area on edge.

"Terrible, terrible, I hate it because I love animals I'm an animal lover, I've had pets all my life," Beatrice Bernal Manzano said.

Just Monday morning, neighbors made another gruesome discovery in a nearby, vacant lot: a cat that had been buried the night before, was exhumed.

"It breaks my heart, it makes me cry just to think of the horrible things they do to animals," she said.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services said they are looking into the incidents. An investigator said their veterinarian will look at the cat's body to determine if the death was caused by another animal or a human. She said from there, officers will be able to decide how to proceed with their investigation.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: