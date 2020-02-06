CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All month long, the Corpus Christi Downtown Lion's Club is having a donation drive for local animal shelters from now until June 30.
They need paper towels and bleach as well as monetary donations for the shelters for pet food and other supplies.
You can drop off donations at 645 Everhart Road.
