CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Champ is a Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle who was found on Padre Island National Seashore in September of 2017, after Hurricane Harvey. He was in trouble -- he was tiny and missing his left-front flipper.

"He was so little," said Jesse Gilbert, senior vice president of the Texas State Aquarium. "He had so little blood. We couldn't even do the diagnostics on him."

Those working at the Texas State Aquarium and Padre Island National Seashore's Sea Turtle Rescue Division soon found out the turtle was a fighter.

"He kind of turned a corner and became a pretty active young Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle," Gilbert said.

Champ grew bigger and stronger, but one issue lingered.

"He started having some buoyancy issues," Gilbert said. "He couldn't dive down, which was going to impact his ability to catch food in the wild."

Champ's trainers came up with a plan.

"They would hold his food down about a foot lower every week or so, finally to the point that Champ could dive down to about 18 feet without any issues whatsoever," Gilbert said.

For the past three months, Champ has been feeding on his own, and he is getting along.

Champ is ready to go back home, and while he will be missed, it is the best outcome anyone could have wished for. He will be released back into the ocean at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Padre Island National Seashore.

