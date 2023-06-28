Don't feed the local raccoons, Corpus Christi officials say

Animal care services said they are seeing increasing populations of raccoons at city parks, which could pose a health risk.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (CCACS) wants to remind residents that feeding wildlife is against city ordinances, and you could get a hefty fine if you're caught.

CCACS officials said they have seen an increased number of raccoons at local parks, which could pose a threat to residents and pets "as they carry infectious diseases like rabies and distemper."

Not only could people and pets be affected, the negative effects could extend to the animal itself by:

Altering their natural behaviors and leading to a dependency on humans for food.

Causing them to become aggressive and pose a danger to humans.

Leading to the spread of disease to domestic pets and humans.

Officials said it is important to take precautions when encountering wildlife. If you think you have been exposed to a disease, seek medical attention. If a feral animal has bitten you:

Immediately wash the wound with soap and water.

Contact Animal Care Services.

Consult a Health Care Provider as soon as possible.

Feeding wildlife in a manner that creates a public nuisance and poses a health and safety risk is a violation of the Chapter 6 Ordinances section 6-163 Feeding of Animals. This violation is a class C misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500.

